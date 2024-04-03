Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.58 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

