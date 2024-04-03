Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

TCBI opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

