TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 339,930 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

