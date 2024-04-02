Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 414,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,207. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
