Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 414,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,207. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.