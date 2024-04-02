Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. 621,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

