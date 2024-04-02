Fusion Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fusion Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.80. 29,809,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,637,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

