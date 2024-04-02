Country Club Bank GFN Buys 8,553 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.25. 2,576,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,386. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

