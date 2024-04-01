OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Update

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 29th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ OKYO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. OKYO Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on OKYO Pharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of OKYO Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.