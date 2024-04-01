ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProSomnus Stock Up 1.1 %

ProSomnus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 103,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. ProSomnus has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProSomnus during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProSomnus by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProSomnus by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProSomnus in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in ProSomnus by 75.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

