BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.