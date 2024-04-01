Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of PDP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,926. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

