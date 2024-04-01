Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 124,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,462. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $83.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,621.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

