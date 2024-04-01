Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,646 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.66. 1,639,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,652. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.