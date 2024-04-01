MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.