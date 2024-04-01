StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

