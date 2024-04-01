StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
