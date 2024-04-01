Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.42.

CCL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

