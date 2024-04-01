Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of MDRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veradigm by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,333,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

