Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 215,950 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.67% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $22,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

