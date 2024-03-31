Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $567.63 and its 200-day moving average is $570.22. The company has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

