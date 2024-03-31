Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

