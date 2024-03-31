Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 52.70 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.16 million, a P/E ratio of 329.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.62. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 43.15 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 243.20 ($3.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,375.00%.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

