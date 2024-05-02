Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Boosted by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cameco by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cameco by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cameco by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 280,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,624 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

