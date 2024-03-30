trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in trivago by 253.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. trivago has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $189.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

