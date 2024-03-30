trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.34.
TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. trivago has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $189.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
