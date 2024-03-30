Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) PT at $70.87

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.81 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.