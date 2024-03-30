Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $226.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.20. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

