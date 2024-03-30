Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATD shares. National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.31 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

