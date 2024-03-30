Financial Comparison: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 13.19% 83.33% 15.85% HCI Group 14.35% 36.40% 4.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

HCI Group has a consensus target price of $125.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

This table compares First Acceptance and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $560.58 million 0.18 $73.91 million $1.92 1.35 HCI Group $550.67 million 2.10 $79.03 million $7.56 15.35

HCI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HCI Group beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.