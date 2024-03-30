Financial Comparison: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) versus CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and CISO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $19.68 million 0.17 -$8.19 million N/A N/A CISO Global $46.55 million 0.32 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Freight Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A CISO Global -137.23% -173.55% -103.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Freight Technologies and CISO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

