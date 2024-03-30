Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded R1 RCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

