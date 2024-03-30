Financial Comparison: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) vs. PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD)

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PaxMedica has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PaxMedica and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaxMedica N/A -956.84% -388.94% Cara Therapeutics -565.21% -122.10% -89.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaxMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cara Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PaxMedica and Cara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PaxMedica presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 971.43%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than PaxMedica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PaxMedica and Cara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaxMedica N/A N/A -$18.29 million ($24.42) -0.02 Cara Therapeutics $20.97 million 2.37 -$118.51 million ($2.18) -0.42

PaxMedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cara Therapeutics. Cara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaxMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats PaxMedica on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. It also develops Oral difelikefalin, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat chronic pruritus with notalgia paresthetica. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. development and commercialization of KORSUVA injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

