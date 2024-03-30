DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $11.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. DocGo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $420.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 493.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DocGo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 219,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

