AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 1.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 10,238,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,332,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.99 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

