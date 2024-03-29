Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 1.4% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.94 and last traded at $190.18. 2,265,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,430,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.50.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average is $209.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

