SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,590. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

