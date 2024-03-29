iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

