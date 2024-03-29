Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Cut by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

