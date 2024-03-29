Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 461 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 348,563 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Truist Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.