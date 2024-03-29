Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $336.33 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.22.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

