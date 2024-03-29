Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 255 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

