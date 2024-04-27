Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.07.

CHD stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

