Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.37 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.47.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
