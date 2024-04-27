Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 543,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.37 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

