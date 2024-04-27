Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Sells $1,546,040.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Winmark Stock Down 1.6 %

WINA stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.87. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.92 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Winmark by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

