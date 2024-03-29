Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $797,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ILCV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 36,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,078. The company has a market cap of $926.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

