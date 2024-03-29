SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,980,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

