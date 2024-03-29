Values Added Financial LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 246.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

