Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $304.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.