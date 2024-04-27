Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 377.50

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 487 ($6.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.43) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

LON JD opened at GBX 120.15 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a market cap of £6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,907.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.10 ($2.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.55.

(Get Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.