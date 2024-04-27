Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 377.50

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 487 ($6.02).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.43) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on JD
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.