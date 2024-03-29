Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 0.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.03.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

