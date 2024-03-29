Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 11,627 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $151,585.98.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $15,645.54.

Expensify Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

