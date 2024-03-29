Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 382.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $228.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.64. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

